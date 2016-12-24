Yuletide: Ambode preaches love and peace

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, has advised Nigerians to embrace the virtues of love and peaceful co-existence that the Christmas season symbolised. The governor gave the advice in his Christmas goodwill message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Habib Aruna and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Lagos.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

