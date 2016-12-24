Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yuletide: Ambode preaches love and peace

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in News | 0 comments

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, has advised Nigerians to embrace the virtues of love and peaceful co-existence that the Christmas season symbolised. The governor gave the advice in his Christmas goodwill message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Habib Aruna and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Lagos.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.