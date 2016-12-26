Yuletide: CAN rejoices with Christians, condoles victims of Southern Kaduna violence
We sympathise with the victims of various attacks spread across the IDP camps and Southern Kaduna.”
The post Yuletide: CAN rejoices with Christians, condoles victims of Southern Kaduna violence appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG