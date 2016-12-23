Pages Navigation Menu

YULETIDE: Cash Crunch Hits Banks As Long Queues Exacerbate Withdrawal – Leadership Newspapers

Leadership Newspapers

YULETIDE: Cash Crunch Hits Banks As Long Queues Exacerbate Withdrawal
Leadership Newspapers
Long queues yesterday emerged in most commercial banks across the country following noticeable cash withdrawal scarcity and inability of customers to obtain cash to embark on Christmas shopping. LEADERSHIP Friday's checks at most of the commercial …
