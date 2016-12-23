YULETIDE: Cash Crunch Hits Banks As Long Queues Exacerbate Withdrawal – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
YULETIDE: Cash Crunch Hits Banks As Long Queues Exacerbate Withdrawal
Leadership Newspapers
Long queues yesterday emerged in most commercial banks across the country following noticeable cash withdrawal scarcity and inability of customers to obtain cash to embark on Christmas shopping. LEADERSHIP Friday's checks at most of the commercial …
Herdsmen will not be allowed to intimidate our people — Dickson
Bayelsa stops cash collection of revenue
Lack Of Cash In Banks Cause Of Delay In Salary Payment – Bayelsa Govt.
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG