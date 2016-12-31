Yuletide: Customs Destroy N147m Poultry Products In Benin

Poultry products worth over N147 million illegally imported for the yuletide season have been impounded and destroyed by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), federal operations unit, zone c, in Benin, Edo state.

The products which were destroyed on thursday in Benin included 16,422 cartons of imported frozen products.

The officer-in-Charge of the Benin axis of NCS, federal operation unit, zone c, Mr. Usman-Shehu Dahiru, confirmed the development to journalists in Benin.

He said the imported frozen poultry products have a duty of N29.56 million and duty paid value of N177.36 million.

“The items were carried inside a container with number GEXU 1329084 and conveyed in a Mack truck with registration number BDG 654 XL.

“The items were seized by officers and men of NCS on wednesday at Ovia river, along Benin-Ekiadolor express way at about 8 pm.

“The items were destroyed at customs house destruction site in compliance with federal government’s policy on importation of frozen products (chicken and turkey),” he said.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

