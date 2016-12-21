Yuletide: FCT Police ban use of fireworks – Vanguard
Yuletide: FCT Police ban use of fireworks
Ahead of the forthcoming yuletide celebration, The Police have banned the use of fireworks over security issues. The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, CP Muhammad Mustafa assured residents of the territory that the Police Command …
