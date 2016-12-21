Yuletide: FCT Police ban use of fireworks

Ahead of the forthcoming yuletide celebration, The Police have banned the use of fireworks over security issues.

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, CP Muhammad Mustafa assured residents of the territory that the Police Command has put in place adequate security measures that will see to the seamless celebration of the Christmas and New Year.

He enjoined residents to be vigilant and partner with the Police by reporting all suspicious movements around them to the nearest Police formation or call the Command emergency helplines on: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

The Commissioner of Police, tasked parents and guardians and residents of FCT to ensure their children and wards guard against the use of fireworks and Knock-outs as it ‘creates unnecessary panic, heightens tension and provided a conducive atmosphere for criminal activities’.

A statement last night by ASP Anjuguri Manzah, Poplice Public Relations Officer noted that “all Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers have been directed by CP Muhammad Mustafa to ensure a strict compliance to ban on the use of fireworks and knock-out in the Federal Capital Territory.”

He said “Those arrested for violating the ban will face the wrath of the law”.

