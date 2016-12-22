Yuletide: FRSC Deploys 36000 Personnel, Ambulances, Patrol Vehicles – Leadership Newspapers
Yuletide: FRSC Deploys 36000 Personnel, Ambulances, Patrol Vehicles
Leadership Newspapers
The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on Thursday said it had deployed 36,000 personnel comprising regular and special marshals across the country to ensure smooth traffic during the yuletide. The Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, disclosed …
