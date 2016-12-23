Yuletide: FRSC deploys 36000 personnel, ambulances, patrol vehicles – Vanguard
Vanguard
Yuletide: FRSC deploys 36000 personnel, ambulances, patrol vehicles
ABUJA— The Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, has deployed 36,000 personnel, comprising regular and special marshals, across the country to ensure smooth traffic during the Christmas and New year celebrations. FRSC-operatives. Corps Marshal …
