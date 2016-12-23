Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yuletide: FRSC deploys 36000 personnel, ambulances, patrol vehicles – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Yuletide: FRSC deploys 36000 personnel, ambulances, patrol vehicles
Vanguard
ABUJA— The Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, has deployed 36,000 personnel, comprising regular and special marshals, across the country to ensure smooth traffic during the Christmas and New year celebrations. FRSC-operatives. Corps Marshal …
Yuletide: FRSC Deploys 36000 Officials To Ease TrafficCHANNELS TELEVISION
FRSC reads riot act to tanker drivers, set to impound trailersGuardian

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.