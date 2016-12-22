Yuletide: FRSC deploys 36,000 personnel
As preparations hot up ahead of this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on Thursday said it had deployed 36,000 personnel comprising regular and special marshals across the country to ensure smooth traffic during this season. The Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, made this disclosure while addressing newsmen in […]
Yuletide: FRSC deploys 36,000 personnel
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG