Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yuletide: FRSC deploys 36,000 personnel

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in News | 0 comments

FRSC2-938x535

As preparations hot up ahead of this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on Thursday said it had deployed 36,000 personnel comprising regular and special marshals across the country to ensure smooth traffic during this season. The Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, made this disclosure while addressing newsmen in […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Yuletide: FRSC deploys 36,000 personnel

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.