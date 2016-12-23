Yuletide: FRSC Deploys 470 Officers In Rivers – The Tide
|
Yuletide: FRSC Deploys 470 Officers In Rivers
The Tide
Safety Corps (FRSC), says it has deployed a total number of 470 officers including special marshalts in Rivers State. The Rivers State Sector Commander of the corps, Mr Andrew Kumapayi while speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt, recently, said the …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG