YULETIDE: Imansuagbon Fetes Journalists, Sue For Objective Reportage

Former All Progressive Congress, APC Governorship Aspirant and a chieftain of the party Barrister Kenneth Imasuagbon, on Wednesday fete members of the Correspondents chapel in Edo, as part of the Christmas celebration.

The Abuja based philanthropic, who gave out bags of rice to members of the chapel to celebrate the season, used the occasion to advice the media practitioners to be objective in their reportage.

He noted that as the forth estate of the realm, the media have a crucial role to play to lift the country out of the present economy recession.

While noting that their reports could make or mar growth of the economy, he pointed out that the media must be seen to be fair and objective in their reportage.

He also urged the media to try as much as possible to report the positive side of the country at all times.

According to him, “We all are aware of the challenges confronting us as a people and nation, in spite of this however; we also have lots of positive side that doesn’t get reported most times.

“This is where I think the media have important role to play, by reporting the positive side of the country so as to encourage prospective investors.

“I believe so much in this country and the problem we face now as a country is not insurmountable. It requires the effort of all, including you, the media.”

Imasuagbon who has made this a yearly affair with members of the Edo state correspondents’ chapel, said in the face of the present economy downturn, the media needed lot of encouragement to discharge their duty effectively and efficiently.

He urged other spirited individual and organizations to always be their brothers keeper, especially in time like this.

Mr Patrick Ochoga, who spoke on behalf of the state correspondents’ chairman, commended Imasuagbon for magnanimity towards the welfare of journalists in the state.

