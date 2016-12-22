Yuletide: Medical expert cautions against excessive consumption of alcohol

Dr Olumide Akadiri, the Chief Medical Director, Ondo State Specialist Hospital, Okitipupa, has cautioned against excessive consumption of alcohol during the yuletide. Akadiri, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Okitipupa, warned that alcohol was injurious to the kidney and liver which are very important organs in the human…

The post Yuletide: Medical expert cautions against excessive consumption of alcohol appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

