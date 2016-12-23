Yuletide: NGO Embark On Food, Clothing Fiesta In Kaduna

A non-government organisation, Oma Life Rescue Foundation (OLRF) as part of its festive activities of putting smile on the faces of the less privilege and vulnerable in the society yesterday gave out foodstuffs, clothing and cash gifts to people of Dutse ‎in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

The Chief Executive Officer/ President of the foundation, Dr Mrs‎ Omanibe A. Ani disclosed this while speaking with journalists at the event tagged ‘food and cloth fiesta’ had over 350 women mainly widows, orphans and children benefiting from gift items to include rice, wrappers, yams, Maggi, salt, Indomie noddles among other gifts to make their Christmas and new year celebration memorable.‎

She said, the foundation stands for the voice of the masses, reaching out to patriots, philanthropists, generous spirited individuals, organizations and government bodies that see and feel the plight of the less privilege in our society so as to embark on a joint task force rescue mission.

“The foundations aim is to see to the well being and growth of humanity with ‎basic focus on poverty alleviation, child care and emergency relief/aid. We are also committed to make dreams a reality and put smiles on the faces of fellow human being” she said.

‎She further stressed that the essence the planned occasion is “reaching out, putting smiles on the faces of the less privilege at this festive period of Christmas knowing fully well that the lives we touch reflects beauty in ours” she emphasised.

‎Mrs Ani reiterated further that ” as a foundation, we have a vision to reach out to the needy. We do not have the whole world to give you but the little we have just a little and we are happy to share with you today.

We are optimistic that God will help us to some day give you items much more than this. We have been reaching out to the needy. Food and Cloth fiesta is an annual program.

“The gesture will keep getting better and better, accept what we have brought with love. We solicite for your prayers for open doors for more provision” she said.

“Those who have supporters the Cloth & Food Fiesta are Daniel Bob Global Foundation, Abdul one Mohammed Foundation, Hilton Import Nig Ltd”.

In his response, the senior village head of Dutse village, Mr Habila Kaura Jatau expressed appreciation over the gesture, “we are privileged that we are chosen among many other villages to benefit” he prayed God to bless the visioner.

The beneficiaries expressed happiness and prayed God to bless the foundation.

