Yuletide: Nigerians urged to watch source, quality of food intake

The former Chief Medical Director, State Hospital, Ota, Ogun, Dr Tunde Banuso, has advised the Nigerians to watch the quality and sources of the food they eat during the festive period, in order to avoid food poisoning.

Banuso told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview in Ota, Ogun that the step was necessary in order to prevent vomiting and contracting diarrhoea during the period.

He also implored Nigerians to keep a clean environment during the Christmas and New Year period, in order to stay healthy.

According to him, Nigerians need to be cautious in celebrating the Christmas and the New Year by desisting from excessive drinking and over-eating that could lead to some health problems.

The former CMD, however, urged Nigerians to avoid taking too much alcohol that could lead to road crashes.

“Nigerians should avoid the in-take of too much of alcohol that could result in loss of lives and property during the festive period, ” he said.

Banuso, however, enjoined Nigerians to be careful on the major roads across the country, so as to prevent crashes during the period.

The post Yuletide: Nigerians urged to watch source, quality of food intake appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

