Yuletide: NMA gives Kogi government 21 days ultimatum

Barely one week after the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State said it has redeemed its pledge to pay civil servants their backlogs of salaries, the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, has threatened to embark on an indefinite strike in January if the state government failed to pay all doctors working with the state government their outstanding salaries. The association’s warning was contained in a communique of its emergency Congress of held in Lokoja, on Christmas eve. The communique signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Dr Magnus Ogaraku and Dr Zubair Kabiru, gave the state government a 21 days ultimatum to meet heir demands or they will be left with no other option than to ask all their members in health institutions in the state including private hospital to proceed on an indefinite strike action from 13th January, 2017.

