Yuletide: NSCDC Deploys 3000 Personnels In Kaduna

Ahead of the Christmas and new year. Celebration in Kaduna State, the State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Alhaji Modu Bunu said 3000 of its personnel have already been deployed to security prone areas of the state to maintain law and order.

Alhaji who disclosed this at a news briefing, however admitted that, “the state is still plagued with challenges in the areas of kidnapping/ abduction, cattle rustling, armed robbery and thuggery (Sara-suka) among other forms of criminalities.

“In confronting the above, the command is therefore calling on members of the public to ensure and maintain vigilance and report suspected acts, gatherings, objects and persons to security agencies before, during and after the yuletide. The measure is expected to yield optimum protection of lives and property in the state.

“On our part, I have directed a mass deployment of over 3,000 personnel comprising uniform and under-cover operatives. The command has

already commenced routine patrol of suspected black spots in all the LGAs and Kaduna metropolis to prevent the breakdown of law order.

“It is therefore in the interest of parents and guardians to caution their children and wards to shun violent acts. All perpetrators of

criminal and violent acts will be arrested and sanctioned accordingly”.

The command therefore called on the good people of Kaduna State who love peace to cooperate with us and other sister agencies to protect the

people better.

“We remain resolute in the protection of critical national assets and ‎infrastructure with your support through timely reports and urge you to continue.

“As a strategy for effective disaster management, we urge residents to exercise caution in the usage of electrical appliances. This would no doubt reduce incidence of fire disasters especially as we are in the

hamattan season.

“On the menace of cattle rustling, we have held a meeting with Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and measures are

being put in place to respond appropriately to the problem.

“It is therefore hoped that if proactive measures are taken seriously with peculiar consideration in certain areas, we would have attained optimum security that is desirable”.

He wished the Christians a blissful Christmas celebration and the entire Nigerians a furitful 2017.

