Yuletide: Olubadan urges Nigerians to remember the needy

As Nigerians join the rest of the world to celebrate Christmas and New Year, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has called on well meaning Nigerians to remember the poor and the needy.

The monarch made the call in his Christmas and New Year message signed by Mr Adeola Oloko, his Director of Media and Public Affairs and issued to newsmen on Saturday in Ibadan.

He urged Nigerians irrespective of class, sex, religion and political affiliations to consider the poor and the needy in this `challenging time.’

He noted that Christmas was a season of charity, love, peace and to reflect on the miracles Jesus Christ performed while on earth.

The monarch also urged Nigerians to emulate the exemplary virtues of Jesus Christ by embracing the principle of caring and sharing.

He called for `ceaseless prayers’ for positive change in the socio-economic situation in the country, adding that God’s intervention would change the nation’s fortune for good.

He appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and expressed optimism that the economic situation in the country would soon improve.

