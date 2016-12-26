Pages Navigation Menu

Yuletide operations: Show appreciation, pray for Army – Group urges Nigerians

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian-Military

The Nigerian military has been hailed for their conduct in the duration of the sustained war against terrorism and maintaining good community relations in the North East. A civil society coalition, Northern Coalition Against Terrorism, also praised the Army for improving welfare and humanitarian assistance to communities traumatized by terror. A press statement signed by […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

