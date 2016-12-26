Yuletide operations: Show appreciation, pray for Army – Group urges Nigerians
The Nigerian military has been hailed for their conduct in the duration of the sustained war against terrorism and maintaining good community relations in the North East. A civil society coalition, Northern Coalition Against Terrorism, also praised the Army for improving welfare and humanitarian assistance to communities traumatized by terror. A press statement signed by […]
Yuletide operations: Show appreciation, pray for Army – Group urges Nigerians
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG