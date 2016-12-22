Pages Navigation Menu

Yuletide: Osun offers free train service from Lagos

Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola

Osun Government is to offer free train service during the Christmas and the New Year for its citizens traveling home from Lagos. Mr Semiu Okanlawon, media aaide to Gov. Rauf Aregbesola said this in a statement on Wednesday in Osogbo. Okanlawon said that the train would leave Lagos to Osogbo by 11a.m. on Dec. 24 […]

