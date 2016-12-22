Yuletide: Osun offers free train service from Lagos
Osun Government is to offer free train service during the Christmas and the New Year for its citizens traveling home from Lagos. Mr Semiu Okanlawon, media aaide to Gov. Rauf Aregbesola said this in a statement on Wednesday in Osogbo. Okanlawon said that the train would leave Lagos to Osogbo by 11a.m. on Dec. 24 […]
