Yuletide: Oyo NSCDC deploys 3,500 personnel

GBENRO ADESINA/IBADAN Oyo State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, John Adewoye has assured residents of the state of adequate security before, during and after the Christmas and New Year celebrations. Disclosing this at the Command’s headquarters, Iyaganku Ibadan while giving operational order to all Area Commanders and Divisional officers in the Command in order to ensure adequate protection of lives and property, Adewoye disclosed that no fewer than 3,500 personnel would be deployed to ensure a hitch-free holiday. According to the NSCDC boss, the deployed personnel include regular and undercover officers who are assigned on 24hours surveillance and intensive patrol assuring that all the tourist and recreational centres, churches and all the entrances to the state would be well protected by the armed men along with sniffer dogs.

