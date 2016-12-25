Pages Navigation Menu

We need to count our blessings this season – President Mahama – Ghana Business News

We need to count our blessings this season – President Mahama
John Dramani Mahama on Sunday extended warm wishes to all Ghanaians saying on this Christmas Day, there is the need to reflect on the birth and life of Jesus Christ as “we count our numerous blessings over the year”. The President in a statement signed …
Show kindness and support the disadvantaged – NduomGhanaWeb
Reflect on God's blessings upon Ghana – MahamaCitifmonline
Yuletide President Mahama sends final Christmas message from Flagstaff HousePulse.com.gh
Myjoyonline.com –Graphic Online
all 8 news articles »

