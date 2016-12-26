Yuletide: Residents Turn To Shops, Super Mart For Cash As Banks Adopt Selective Payment

Worried residents of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital weekend turned to stores and supermarkets for cash collection due to the selective payments adopted by banks and failure of Automated Teller Machines (ATM) to dispense cash.

Many of the residents pay as much as N500 as charges for collecting N10,000 from the Point of Sale (POS) terminals existing in stores, supermarkets and fuel stations in the state capital.

Among known supermarkets assisting in the dispensation of cash to worried residents include the Market Square at Opolo area and Sobaz Filling station in Amarata area of the City.

While many of the Shops and Super Markets involved in the Cash dispensing ventures witnessed huge patronage, others without a POS terminal experienced low patronage.

‎Leadership gathered from a customer that she learnt that some shops were charging the bank accounts of shoppers’ debit cards using the POS terminals for purchases made and even gave out cash to the customers after deducting from their accounts.

“My husband has kept vigil at ATM locations to withdraw some money for three days and he leaves the house as early as 5 am without success but I was told that stores having POS terminals can help out with cash.

“I came and it was a relief, after paying for my groceries they gave me extra cash that I can use for other things pending when the situation improves or after the holiday period.

“What they did was to charge N10,000 on my debit card and give me N9,500 cash that is a commission of N500 naira on N10,000 although it is high but I have no choice I hear some places charge higher.

“We have been facing difficulties with banks not having money to meet demands of customers, civil servants who were paid their salaries were unable to make withdrawals as the banks said they were short of cash.

“Some of them restricted the maximum withdrawal per customer to N5,000 and the crowd runs into several hundred so I have to manage this arrangement,” Mr Ebiere said.

One of the operators of the POS terminal, who wished to remain anonymous, said that the situation was a ‘child of necessity’.

“It a solution that favours both parties and it is for our customers who cannot withdraw from the banks, on our part we cannot make deposits for the cash we realized from sales during the holidays.

“So giving out the cash and crediting our account from customers’ debit card is a win-win situation for both parties,” he said.

A cashier at one of the Pharmaceutical stores Miss Ebiowei Samuel explained that the extra charges were to pass the bank charges from the banks that issued the POS terminals.

“We are not doing it to make money; the extra we ask for is to cover the bank charges because the banks charge our own accounts with them on every transaction made through the POS.

“We only do it to assist our regular customers here and the customers are happy with the arrangement and it reduces our risk of keeping excess cash if other stores charge higher I do not know,” She said.

The shortage of cash from banks had attracted patronage to stores using the POS terminals as most of the stores visited had long queues of customers waiting to pay from their debit cards.

Meanwhile others shop owners and traders without the POS complained of poor patronage and low sales during the yuletide.

Kingsley Dike who runs a provision store in Amarata area of Yenagoa said that the shortage of cash took a negative toll on yuletide season.

“The problems with banks not having money two weeks ahead of Christmas affected us a lot, when civil servants were paid we heaved a sigh of relief and stocked our shops for the season but customers cannot draw their money to buy.

“It is only the big shops with POS that are enjoying the boom, some people come in and say that they want to use ATM but we have no POS terminal so it was nota good season,” Dike said.

