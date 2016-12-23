Yuletide: Road transporters hike fares by over 100% – BusinessDay
Yuletide: Road transporters hike fares by over 100%
Inter-state transporters in Nigeria have hiked their fares by over 100 percent due to increase in the number of travellers to various destinations for the Christmas celebration. Libra Motors is charging N9,500 as of yesterday against N3,500 earlier in …
