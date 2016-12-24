Yuletide: Security beefed at Abuja airport – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


Yuletide: Security beefed at Abuja airport
Security has been beefed up at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja as passengers are in last minute rush to travel for Christmas. Yuletide: Security beefed at Abuja airport. The Nigerian Airforce had a simulation exercise at the Airport
