Yuletide: Wike Preaches Political Reconciliation

Rivers State governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has called for reconciliation amongst political leaders in Rivers State and Nigeria in general in order to move the state and country forward.

Wike, who made the call in a Christmas message he delivered during an interview at Government House, Port Harcourt, said that unity is needed for enhanced development.

The governor said that all Nigerians should take advantage of the spirit of the season to promote forgiveness, love and peace.

He said, “I use this opportunity to plead with those who may not have achieved what they wanted to get, to put aside all interests for the sake of Christmas; let us forgive each other and move the state forward.

“Let us move Rivers State forward; let us move Nigeria forward. That is my personal message this Christmas. For all of us who are Christians, this is the period we have to reflect on what Christ means to us. Christ means love and unity.

“As a state, we should use this period to reflect and ponder on the need for us to unite ourselves. We should work as a people who are saved by the birth of Jesus Christ.

“To Nigeria, as a country, we should use this period to work as a country, to put our differences aside and show love amongst ourselves.”

Wike further disclosed that the beautification of Port Harcourt ahead of the Christmas was aimed putting the people in the right frame of mind for the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

He said, “This is a period we should not continue to antagonise ourselves or destroy ourselves because of selfish interests.

“If Christ could be born for the salvation of all, it behoves on all of us to make sacrifices in order to unite the entire country for the interest of every person – not just because a personal interest is not served, then the country should be destroyed.

“Rivers, as a Christian State, loves to celebrate Christmas in a way that would edify the people. For us, we have to show that Christ is love. Therefore, we have to beautify the streets of Port Harcourt to promote Christ as our Saviour and our Emancipator.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

