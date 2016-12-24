Yuletide: WMC intercepts N250million cannabis from Ghana

By Udeme Clement

The Western Marine Command (WMC) has intercepted cannabis sativa estimated at the monetary value of about N250million, imported into the country through the creeks, along Badagry axis of Lagos.

The Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the Command, Umar Yusuf, who displayed the items in the open, said that the prohibited items packed in 43 large bags, were intercepted by his men, while the suspects escaped through the creeks.

He said, “This seizure of this cannabis makes the forth in the last six months. This time around the seizure was made at Agbara/Badagry axis by our patrol team after we got a security alert that the unscrupulous elements were about entering our country with the items from Ghana. Immediately, we swung into action and intercepted the boat fully loaded with the items, but the suspects jumped into the water to evade arrest. We will continue to fight smuggling activities as long as smugglers refuse to turn away from this illegal business”.

He added, “Our officers have done tremendously well in improving the seizure profile of Western Marine, which recorded seizures valued at N3.3billion in 2016. This is against a total of 13 seizures estimated at N6.5million, and the Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N8million, the same period in 2015.”

