Yung6ix – Billionaire Ambitions (One Take Freestyle 2.0)

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Music | 0 comments

Is this a message to the Headies as regards the winner of the lyricist on the roll category? KKTBM front man “Yung6ix” drops one take freestyle done by him earlier in the year showing off his rap prowess and lyrical content off the paper. The tune was produced by Benjamz Listen and Enjoy! DOWNLOAD Yung6ix […]

