Yung6ix – Billionaire Ambitions (One Take Freestyle 2.0)
Is this a message to the Headies as regards the winner of the lyricist on the roll category? KKTBM front man “Yung6ix” drops one take freestyle done by him earlier in the year showing off his rap prowess and lyrical content off the paper. The tune was produced by Benjamz Listen and Enjoy! DOWNLOAD Yung6ix […]
This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG