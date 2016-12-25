Pages Navigation Menu

Yusuf Backs Nigerian Clubs To Rule Africa In 2017

Complete Sports Nigeria

Yusuf Backs Nigerian Clubs To Rule Africa In 2017
Complete Sports Nigeria
Super Eagles assistant coach Salisu Yusuf has backed Nigerian clubs to make a big impact in CAF club competitions next year, reports Completesportsnigeria.com. The four clubs that represented the country in the CAF Champions League and the …
Wikki fans optimistic on Confederation Cup campaignDaily Trust

