Zambia lucky to have prayeful Lungu – Times of Zambia

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Africa


Zambia lucky to have prayeful Lungu
SOUTHERN Province Minister Edify Hamukale says Zambia is fortunate to have a Christian as Republican President. Speaking during the 25 years silver jubilee celebration for Zambia's declaration as a Christian Nation at Choma's Pentecostal Assemblies of …
