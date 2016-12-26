Zamfara council boss decries dearth of teachers

The News agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that Chairman of Birnin-Magaji Local Government Council, Zamfara, Alhaji Muhammad Umar, has decried the shortage of teachers in primary schools in the area. Umar said this at the 60th anniversary ceremony of Dan’ali Maude Primary School on Monday in Birnin-Magaji. According to NAN, the event was organised by the school’s old boys association to honour deserving teachers, old students and important personalities who contributed to the development of the school.

