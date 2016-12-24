Zamfara owes pensioners N4billion outstanding payments

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Zamfara State chapter, has decried the nonpayment of outstanding gratuities for state and local government pensioners amounting to N4billion.

In a press release issued yesterday in Gusau, Zamfara State and signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Alhaji Muhammad Tukur and Muhammad Abba Dankande, respectively, the union expressed concerned over government’s poor response on the matter.

The statement appreciated the patience and endurance of its members, despite the current economic hardship, and called on Governor Abdul’aziz Yari Abubakar to come to their aid and consider the review of the pensioners benefit, in accordance with the provision of Section 173 (3) 210 (3) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

The statement expressed the union’s resolve to continue to lawfully fight for the right of its members until the government settles all outstanding entitlements.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

