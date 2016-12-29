Zero Recession: Davido Acquires 2017 Range Rover Sports, Flaunts Dollar Bills
Nigerian singer, Davido has had a good run in 2016 although he admitted to taking a break from his music some months ago. Following the admission in which he claimed he doesn’t deserve any music awards for the year 2016, the singer released an EP for his fans. Signin off the year on a high…
The post Zero Recession: Davido Acquires 2017 Range Rover Sports, Flaunts Dollar Bills appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG