Zero Recession: Davido Acquires 2017 Range Rover Sports, Flaunts Dollar Bills

Nigerian singer, Davido has had a good run in 2016 although he admitted to taking a break from his music some months ago. Following the admission in which he claimed he doesn’t deserve any music awards for the year 2016, the singer released an EP for his fans. Signin off the year on a high…

The post Zero Recession: Davido Acquires 2017 Range Rover Sports, Flaunts Dollar Bills appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

