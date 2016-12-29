Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zim elephants land in Shanghai – eNCA

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


eNCA

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Zim elephants land in Shanghai
eNCA
File: Elephant experts say young elephants still need a 'mother', or matriarch, among them, or they go berserk. But the Chinese owners are said to be intending to keep them in zoo-like conditions. Photo: AFP/ Biosphoto. JOHANNESBURG – Scores of young …
Zim denies Grace Mugabe 'wild animals export' claimsNews24
Accusations of China-Zimbabwe animal trade groundlessCRIENGLISH.com
Embassy denies Grace Mugabe jumbo claimsNew Zimbabwe.com

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.