Zimbabwean Bitcoin Startup BitFinance Raises Undisclosed Amount of Funding

Investments in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency companies continue to peak as of late. BitFinance, a startup located in Zimbabwe, secured a new round of investment earlier this week. With the new funds, the company aims to boost cryptocurrency awareness and grow its customer base. It appears Bitcoin is getting more popular in Zimbabwe and other African … Continue reading Zimbabwean Bitcoin Startup BitFinance Raises Undisclosed Amount of Funding

