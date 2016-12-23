Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Manchester United striker, Martial hails teammate as ‘a perfect role model’

Anthony Martial has hailed Zlatan Ibrahimovic for being a role model to younger players at Manchester United

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has hailed his teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic as a perfect role model.

Martial was reportedly disappointed losing his No. 9 jersey to the Ibrahimovic when the veteran striker joined United in the summer.

He has however put those rumours to rest by hailing the Swede’s influence on younger players at Manchester United.

“He is a top player and we can’t help but learn from just being alongside him, playing and training with him, seeing what he is doing now and what he has done in the past,” Martial told Manchester United website.

“In spite of his age, he has been a tremendous help to our side; he is doing loads for us. Let’s hope his form can continue because that is going to help us to climb the table, which is our goal.”

After a bad patch of disappointing results, Manchester United have finally strung together a couple of consecutive wins and Martial is pleased with the progress.

“We have a lot of experience in the squad and, together, we have to show what we can do to progress,” said Martial.

“We are a few points behind the top four at the moment, which we have got to make up, but it is down to us to maintain our good form and turn it into even more victories.

“We have to take each game as it comes but if we can continue playing the way we are and add a few more goals, then who knows what we can achieve in terms of trophies this season.”

Manchester United host Sunderland on Boxing day.

