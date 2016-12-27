“Zlatan Ibrahimovic Will Be At Manchester United Next Season “- Jose Mourinho

Man Utd manager Jose Mourinho says Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be with the club next season after declaring the striker’s contract extension will be a formality.

Ibrahimovic 35, arrived from PSG in July on a one-year deal with an option for a further year, which back in November Mourinho indicated United would look to take up.

“It is activated in his brain and it is activated also in my decisions and in the owners’ and the board’s. So it is no problem,” said Mourinho.

“I am not really surprised because he is a very intelligent guy and a very proud man,” Mourinho said.

“He decided to come to Manchester United and to the Premier League, to a club with the level of expectation of Manchester United, in the most difficult league in the world for a striker.

“When he decides to come here, it is because he knows he can do it.

“When we contacted him and he said, yes, he will come, I was sure that he was not coming here to leave the Premier League without proving himself.

“To leave the Premier League having failed at Manchester United? No way.

“When such a guy decided to come, I was completely clear that he would be ready and he is ready for more next season. He will be here again.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s goal against Sunderland means that he has scored 50 times across all competitions for club and country during 2016, the year he retired from international football with Sweden.

