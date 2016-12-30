Zobo Drink Effective in Management of Hypertension – Nutritionist
Consumption of ‘Zobo’ drink is very effective in the management of hypertension due to its anti-hypertensive properties, says Dr. Ochuko Erukainure, a nutritional biochemist. Erukainure, a senior research officer with the Federal Institute of Industrial Research (FIIRO), Oshodi, Lagos State, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. According him, zobo drink […]
