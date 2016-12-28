Pages Navigation Menu

Zuma asks religious leaders to ‘rise above the mudslinging’ – Citizen

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Zuma asks religious leaders to 'rise above the mudslinging'
The president has attempted to clarify remarks around religious leaders that caused controversy this month. President Jacob Zuma's office has released a statement about his remarks to religious leaders about wanting them to stay out of politics. He
Zuma did not appeal to religious leaders to be apolitical‚ says presidencyHerald live
Religious leaders must rise above political mudslinging – ZumaZimbabwe Star

