Swiss: No terror or far-right ties in Zurich mosque attack – New Jersey Herald

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in World


Swiss: No terror or far-right ties in Zurich mosque attack
Police secure the area in front of the Islamic center, in Zurich, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. A Zurich police official says a gunman has injured several people in Switzerland's largest city. The official said police were swarming to the scene in pursuit of
Zurich shooting: Gunman knifed man to death the day beforeThe Straits Times
Gunman wounds three in Zurich mosque rampageDaily Sabah
Gunman who carried out shooting spree at mosque had 'no radical Islamist motive'Irish Independent
NWAOnline –Asharq Al-awsat English –Sputnik International –Pulse Nigeria
