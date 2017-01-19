VIDEO: Nizzy – Rashida
The captivating visuals by ‘Nizzy’ to his recent hit single ‘Rashida’ is here for your viewing pleasure. Video shot by one of the top U.K. Video producers, Alex Pressplayvid. Watch and Enjoy.
