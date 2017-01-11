Aregbesola’s enemies behind Internally Displaced Pensioners’ camp – Osun government
Osun State Government has described a camp set up for “Internally Displaced Pensioners” as another propaganda against the Rauf Aregbesola administration. A statement by the Director, Bureau of Communication, Semiu Okanlawon, said if indeed any camp was set up, it could not be for demand for payment of any pensions. It reads in part: “To […]
Aregbesola’s enemies behind Internally Displaced Pensioners’ camp – Osun government
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG