Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‎Biafra: We shall release evidence to nail Britain, Gowon, Obasanjo, Buhari, others – IPOB

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

Pro-Biafra

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has warned that the continued detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu will spell doom for Nigeria. The group threatened that Nigeria will continue to boil if Kanu is not freed. This is also as the group claimed that more damning videos would soon be removed to nail some former […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

‎Biafra: We shall release evidence to nail Britain, Gowon, Obasanjo, Buhari, others – IPOB

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.