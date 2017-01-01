‎Killings: Respect Sanctity Of Life, Declare National Mourning Anglican Bishop Tells PMB

The Bishop, Diocese of Kaduna (Anglican Communion)‎ Rt. Reverend Timothy Yahaya on Sunday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to respect the sanctity of life by declaring a national day of mourning over the crisis across the nation that has led to the deaths of innocent Nigerians.

This is just as he said, recurring killings in some parts of the country is one too ‎many that requires proactive measures, including declaration of national mourning and prayers for God’s intervention.

Bishop Yahaya made the call shortly after the new year church service at the Saint Michael Cathedral (Anglican Communion) ‎church while fielding questions from newsmen.

According to him, “Killings in Nigeria is almost ‎handled with levity, death in a nation attracts national mourning. The President must see to his constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and properties of its citizens.”

He said, political leaders ‎must do all within their powers not to betray the trust reposed on them by Nigerians and should do the right thing and truthful in all they do, stressing that only the truth can liberate a nation.

“Those in position of leadership should hold the nation’s wealth with trust without looting the funds or resources under their watch.”

He further called on Nigerians to love one another,‎ eschew hatred, nepotism, tribalism and embrace peaceful coexistence and harmonious relationship with one another.

The Anglican Bishop blame the insecurity in the nation to porosity ‎of the borders, stressing that the Boko Haram sects had their ways largely due to the borders which he said are porous.

Meanwhile, he commended President Buhari ‎on the relentless fight against terrorism and all forms of insurgency, stating however, that the tempo must be sustained until all forms of terrorism in the country is completely wiped out.

On the economic situation of the country, he said, the diversification of the economy should not be politicised, adding that the nation’s budget should have an outlook of national development which should improve on the lives and welfare of its citizens.

