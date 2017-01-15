Pages Navigation Menu

•FC Ifeanyiubah: NPFL: Show of shame in Kano as FC Ifeanyiubah abandons league opener against Pillars

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

It was a show of shame in Kano,  as the opening game of the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League season between Kano Pillars and FC Ifeanyiubah abruptly ended in chaos.
Sunday Sun Sports inquires revealed  that Ifeanyi Ubah,  abandoned the match in which hosts Pillars where where leading 1-0 courtesy of Gambo Mohammed’s goal.
It was gathered that the first half ended on a controversial note with the centre referee Folusho Ajayi from Oyo State disallowing what FC IfeanyiUbah  players insisted was a legitimate goal. On resumption of the second half, the game was abandoned  just five minutes into proceedings when the  referee  sent an FC IfeanyiUbah official into the stands for un-sportsmanly behaviour with the away side refusing to continue play despite appeals by the match commissioner.
Many dignitaries including Kano State Governor  Abdullahi Ganduje and the LMC boss Shehu Dikko, were  understood to be present at the Sani Abacha stadium to watch the first game of the season in the NPFL.

