Rethinking the purpose and practice of business regulation in Nigeria – BusinessDay
|
BusinessDay
|
Rethinking the purpose and practice of business regulation in Nigeria
BusinessDay
Towards the end of last year, I participated in two forums where the issue of regulation and ease of doing business in Nigeria came under review. In one of the events, I was saddled with the responsibility of discussing a paper by a well-respected …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG