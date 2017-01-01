Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

$1.1bn Malabu fraud: EFCC launches manhunt for Etete – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
$1.1bn Malabu fraud: EFCC launches manhunt for Etete
Daily Post Nigeria
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is currently on the trail of a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Dan Etete. Etete was charged with money laundering and fraud in Italy and Nigeria. According to reports, the ex-minister, who was

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.