$1.1bn Malabu fraud: EFCC launches manhunt for Etete

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is currently on the trail of a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Dan Etete. Etete was charged with money laundering and fraud in Italy and Nigeria. According to reports, the ex-minister, who was accused of perpetrating a $1.1bn fraud through his company, Malabu Oil & Gas Limited, had allegedly […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

