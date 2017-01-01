$1.1bn Malabu fraud: EFCC launches manhunt for Etete
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is currently on the trail of a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Dan Etete. Etete was charged with money laundering and fraud in Italy and Nigeria. According to reports, the ex-minister, who was accused of perpetrating a $1.1bn fraud through his company, Malabu Oil & Gas Limited, had allegedly […]
