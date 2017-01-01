Pages Navigation Menu

1 Nigerian killed, another abducted in South Africa–Union

The Nigerian community in South Africa  on Sunday confirmed the death of a Nigerian and the  abduction of  another  member in that country.

Mr  Ikechukwu Anyene, the President of  Nigeria Union, South Africa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from Pretoria that both  incidents had  been reported to the Nigerian Mission in that country.

He  alleged that  one Victor Nnadi,  a native of Orlu in  Imo , was suffocated to death on Thursday by the Metropolitan Police in Cape Town.

Anyene  claimed  that eye witnesses saw the police handcuff the victim and suffocated him to death.

“ When the people saw what happened, they  raised  an alarm and confronted the police.

“ The union`s chapter in Cape Town is already on top of the situation and trying its best to facilitate the release of   the detained brother of the deceased,” he said.

Anyene, however,   urged the Federal Government to persuade the South African government to put  measures in place to stop  the killing of  Nigerians.

The union , he said, also got information on  Dec. 24   that one Austin Agunwa,  a native of  Umuawulu, in Awka South Local Government Area of  Anambra, was abducted by unidentified persons  at Rustenburg, North West Province.

He said Nigerians in the province raised a search team which later found the victim`s car abandoned,  after a crash  near a bridge.

Anyene, however, said  the vehicle  had no   blood stain.

“ As  we speak, we don’t know his whereabouts  and nobody has claimed responsibility for his abduction.

“ We have directed the union`s chapter in the area to report the incident to the police and open a case on  the missing Nigerian,” he said.

Anyene also said that the union`s national body would liaise with Nigeria’s   High Commission to visit Rustenburg  over  the incident.

“ We have also advised our people to be calm and  remain law abiding as the union and  the Nigerian Mission are handling the situation,” he said.

