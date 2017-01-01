1 Nigerian killed, another abducted in South Africa – Union
Victor Nnadi, a native of Orlu in Imo State, was reportedly suffocated to death on Thursday.
The post 1 Nigerian killed, another abducted in South Africa – Union appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG