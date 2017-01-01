Pages Navigation Menu

1 Nigerian killed, another abducted in South Africa

Posted on Jan 1, 2017

The Nigerian community in South Africa  on Sunday confirmed the death of a Nigerian and the  abduction of  another  member in that country. Mr  Ikechukwu Anyene, the President of  Nigeria Union, South Africa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from Pretoria that both  incidents had  been reported to the Nigerian Mission in that country. He  alleged that  one Victor Nnadi,  a native of Orlu in  Imo , was suffocated to death on Thursday by the Metropolitan Police in Cape Town.

