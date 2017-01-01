1 Nigerian killed, another abducted in South Africa
The Nigerian community in South Africa on Sunday confirmed the death of a Nigerian and the abduction of another member in that country. Mr Ikechukwu Anyene, the President of Nigeria Union, South Africa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from Pretoria that both incidents had been reported to the Nigerian Mission in that country. He alleged that one Victor Nnadi, a native of Orlu in Imo , was suffocated to death on Thursday by the Metropolitan Police in Cape Town.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS.
